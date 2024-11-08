Tributes honouring Liam Payne in hometown ‘respectfully relocated’ by council

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A memorial for former One Direction singer Liam Payne has been relocated in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

The shrine, adorned with flowers and tributes to the pop star who died on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, was moved from the city centre ahead of Sunday’s Remembrance parade.

“Ahead of Sunday and Monday’s Remembrance services at the Cenotaph, the council has respectfully relocated the tributes left in memory of Liam Payne to the bandstand at West Park,” the City of Wolverhampton Council wrote on X.

“People are welcome to leave any tributes to Liam at the memorial at the bandstand.”

The floral tributes were arranged into the shape of a heart on the bandstand – with photographs, hand-written notes and balloons also featuring alongside an England flag.

It comes after three people were charged in connection with his death, as Argentine authorities ruled out third party involvement in his fall.

The British singer died at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires last month, at the age of 31.

Payne died from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding after his body was found in the hotel’s internal courtyard, a post-mortem examination said.

The musician’s body was handed over to his father, Geoff Payne, last weekend, according to prosecutors.

After his death, police found substances in his hotel room, and damaged objects and furniture.

Fans from across the globe held vigils and music stars paid tribute after Payne’s death.