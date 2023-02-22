Woman charged with murder over fatal shooting and acid attack on man

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was subjected to an acid attack and fatally shot last year.

Rachel Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive, York, has been detained on charges of murder and perverting the course of justice following the death of Liam Smith in November, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Officers found Mr Smith’s body at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 7pm on November 24.

Fulstow is in custody and will appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mr Smith’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.