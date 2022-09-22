Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Lib Dems demand scrapping of MPs’ recess to allow scrutiny of mini-budget

The Commons is due to break for the conference season after the Chancellor’s fiscal statement on Friday.

Sophie Wingate
Thursday 22 September 2022 22:30
Sarah Olney said Liz Truss should cancel Parliament’s recess to pass the extra measures needed to support families and businesses this winter (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Sarah Olney said Liz Truss should cancel Parliament’s recess to pass the extra measures needed to support families and businesses this winter (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
(PA Media)

The Liberal Democrats are demanding the Government cancel the upcoming parliamentary recess to allow proper scrutiny of the Chancellor’s mini-budget.

MPs had been due to break for the conference season on Thursday, but are now sitting a day longer to make time for Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement on Friday, which is expected to put into practice many of the tax-cutting promises made by Liz Truss during the Tory leadership campaign.

The Commons is due to return from the recess early, on October 11.

Conservative ministers are yet again showing contempt for the British people by hiding away from proper scrutiny

Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney

The break has been cut short to push on with business following a pause in politics in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Recommended

But the Lib Dems said the recess is unnecessary and accused the Government of using it to avoid scrutiny.

The party has tabled a motion to scrap the recess, which comes after a summer of political inaction due to the Tory leadership contest.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement is expected to put into practice many of the tax-cutting promises made by Liz Truss during the Tory leadership campaign. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “The Conservative Party spent weeks over the summer talking amongst themselves while the country was in crisis. Now they’re proposing another unnecessary break instead of allowing Parliament to properly scrutinise their Budget plans which risk saddling the country with unsustainable debt.

“Conservative ministers are yet again showing contempt for the British people by hiding away from proper scrutiny.

“Liz Truss should show leadership and cancel Parliament’s recess to pass the extra measures needed to support families and businesses this winter. That should include a much tougher windfall tax on oil and gas companies to fund a real freeze on energy bills.”

The Lib Dems cancelled their autumn conference due to the Queen’s death.

Recommended

The conference in Brighton was due to begin on September 17 and run until September 20, falling within the period of mourning for the late monarch.

Other parties’ conferences are going ahead, with the Labour Party’s scheduled for September 25-28 in Liverpool, and the Conservatives’ taking place in Birmingham on October 2-5.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in