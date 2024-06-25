Lib Dems focusing on SNP targets in election, Cole-Hamilton says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party is focusing its aim on getting the SNP out of power.

With just over a week to go until the General Election, the Lib Dem chief practised his archery on a campaign visit.

It comes as the Liberal Democrats are hoping to challenge the SNP in some Scottish seats in the July 4 ballot.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are focusing our aim on getting the SNP out of power and putting what matters first,” he said.

He promised Lib Dem MPs would be “local champions”, as he criticised the SNP’s record on health after 17 years in power at Holyrood.

Speaking about the “stark challenges” facing patients and doctors in Scotland, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I’ve met GPs who have racked up nearly 100 separate contacts with patients in a single day.

“Some patients are having to call their surgeries hundreds of times to try and get an appointment.”

He added: “The SNP government has decimated local health services and brought the NHS to its knees.

“Getting you fast access to GPs and a wider range of skilled staff locally is at the heart of the Liberal Democrat offer to voters.”

He promised his party would seek to ease the pressure on GPs by installing more specialists into local surgeries.

He also said the Lib Dems would look to establish “world-class mental health services”, with this paid for by trebling the tax paid by social media giants.