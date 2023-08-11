Lib Dems name Gloria Adebo as candidate for Rutherglen by-election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have announced their candidate in the forthcoming Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Gloria Adebo, who works as a data analyst, will run for the party in the vote triggered by the successful recall petition for Margaret Ferrier.

While a date for the by-election has not been set yet, it will be keenly contested by the SNP and Labour.

Originally from Nigeria, Ms Adebo lives in Rutherglen with her family and previously stood as a council candidate.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election is a real chance for local people to deliver a judgment on the difficulties and disasters we have been landed in by incompetent, populist governments in London and Edinburgh Gloria Adebo, Scottish Lib Dems

She started her campaign by calling for more help for people struggling to pay their mortgages.

She said: “The Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election is a real chance for local people to deliver a judgment on the difficulties and disasters we have been landed in by incompetent, populist governments in London and Edinburgh.

“It needn’t be like this. And it is the Liberal Democrats who, increasingly, are a growing and dynamic part of an alternative way forward – offering hope in place of despair, founded on a belief in individuals, in the rule of law, in equality of opportunity and the importance of human rights here and across the world.”

Other candidates in the by-election include Labour’s Michael Shanks, the SNP’s Katy Loudon and the Conservatives’ Thomas Kerr.