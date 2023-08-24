Drivers delayed by increasing number of roadworks caused by water leaks – data

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drivers have been delayed by more than 200,000 roadworks caused by faulty pipes in the last three years, newly released data suggests.

The figures show that an average of 159 roadworks have been carried out every day since the start of 2020 because of leaks.

A series of information requests by the Liberal Democrats showed an uptick in leaks causing roadworks between 2020 and 2022, with an increase of 5,619 from 60,609 in 2020 to 66,228 in 2022, a near 10% jump.

The total number of roadworks caused by leaks since January 2020 is 208,407, according to the party’s analysis.

Tim Farron MP, the Lib Dems’ environment spokesman, said: “The water companies have caused misery right across the country. From pumping out raw sewage into our waterways to now causing traffic jams, they are a complete shambles.

“Whilst they have been stuffing their pockets with dividends and bonuses, people have suffered at their lack of investment in infrastructure.

“It is time to get tough with the water companies, something the Conservatives have refused to do. That means creating a new regulator with teeth that can hold these firms to account.

“These companies need to know that they can no longer take people for granted.”

The Lib Dems are calling for water regulator Ofwat to be abolished and replaced with a new, more powerful regulator aimed at ensuring water companies carry out repairs swiftly.

Data gathered by the opposition party was provided in different formats by different water companies.

Some provided data on the number of carriageway excavations needed to carry out works on faulty pipes, and in one instance this included digging up pavements.

Thames Water meanwhile provided information via its repairs contractor, and others like Trent Water and United Utilities said they did not hold the data.