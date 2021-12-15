Aldi announces pay rise for 28,000 staff to more than £10 an hour

The supermarket said the rise will come into force from February and follows a similar move by rival Lidl.

Simon Neville
Wednesday 15 December 2021 11:57
Aldi has announced a pay rise for its staff (Rui Vieira/PA)
Aldi has announced a pay rise for its staff (Rui Vieira/PA)
(PA Wire)

Aldi has announced plans to match discount rival Lidl in the amounts it pays staff.

The supermarket said store assistants will see their pay hit £10.10 an hour, or £11.55 for staff within the greater London area.

The new salaries will come in from February next year for 28,000 staff and Aldi pointed out it remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks during shifts.

Aldi has announced a pay rise for staff to £10.10 an hour and more inside London. (Aldi / PA)

Bosses say the pay uplift will cost £34 million and exceeds the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage rates of £9.90 an hour nationally and £11.05 an hour inside the M25.

Recommended

Chief executive Giles Hurley said: “The commitment and enthusiasm of our colleagues has driven our success over many years, particularly during the last 18 months.

“We want to ensure our colleagues are always fully rewarded for their amazing work.

“These new rates, together with the fact that we are the only supermarket to pay colleagues for breaks taken during their shifts, means we continue to offer the best pay in the supermarket sector.”

The move comes after Lidl announced last month pay rates for new shop floor workers will rise from £9.50 to £10.10 an hour outside London and from £10.85 to £11.30 in the capital from March next year.

Longer-serving Lidl staff will see their pay rates also rise to £11.40 and £12.25 outside and inside London respectively, depending on length of service.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in