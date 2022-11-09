Lily Allen returns to the West End to star in award-winning play

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lily Allen has returned to the West End to star in a revival of Olivier Award-winning play The Pillowman.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter first made her debut in 2:22 – A Ghost Story alongside Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz and Inbetweeners actor James Buckley at the Noel Coward Theatre.

For the role, she was awarded best female-identifying role in a play at the Whatsonstage Awards and nominated for an Olivier Award for best actress.

In upcoming The Pillowman, she plays main character Katurian, an author who is arrested due to suspicion surrounding his gruesome short stories.

Allen, who is the first woman to play the role, said Martin McDonagh’s play about a police state is “sorely needed right now in these unprecedented times”.

The Smile singer added: “I can’t wait to bring it to life each night on stage and for audiences to get to experience it.”

British-Irish playwright McDonagh said: “With so many personal freedoms under attack by governments and religions around the world I think it’s a perfect time to put this play on.”

British actor and comedian, Steve Pemberton, who starred in Psychoville and Inside No. 9, also stars in the play.

The 55-year-old said: “I can’t wait to help bring this blisteringly dark and funny play to life and I’m honoured to be working with such an exciting creative team.”

Allen, in a debut TV role, will also star alongside ex-Doctor Who actress Freema Agyeman in new dark comedy Dreamland.

The six-part series on Sky will see Allen attend a baby shower for her eldest sister, played by Agyeman, in the British seaside town of Margate.

Dreamland will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service Now in 2023.

The Pillowman begins at the Duke of York’s Theatre on June 10 2023 and finishes on September 2 2023.