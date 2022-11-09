Lily Allen returns to the West End to star in award-winning play
The 37-year-old singer-songwriter is the first woman to play Katurian in The Pillowman.
Lily Allen has returned to the West End to star in a revival of Olivier Award-winning play The Pillowman.
The 37-year-old singer-songwriter first made her debut in 2:22 – A Ghost Story alongside Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz and Inbetweeners actor James Buckley at the Noel Coward Theatre.
For the role, she was awarded best female-identifying role in a play at the Whatsonstage Awards and nominated for an Olivier Award for best actress.
In upcoming The Pillowman, she plays main character Katurian, an author who is arrested due to suspicion surrounding his gruesome short stories.
Allen, who is the first woman to play the role, said Martin McDonagh’s play about a police state is “sorely needed right now in these unprecedented times”.
The Smile singer added: “I can’t wait to bring it to life each night on stage and for audiences to get to experience it.”
British-Irish playwright McDonagh said: “With so many personal freedoms under attack by governments and religions around the world I think it’s a perfect time to put this play on.”
British actor and comedian, Steve Pemberton, who starred in Psychoville and Inside No. 9, also stars in the play.
The 55-year-old said: “I can’t wait to help bring this blisteringly dark and funny play to life and I’m honoured to be working with such an exciting creative team.”
Allen, in a debut TV role, will also star alongside ex-Doctor Who actress Freema Agyeman in new dark comedy Dreamland.
The six-part series on Sky will see Allen attend a baby shower for her eldest sister, played by Agyeman, in the British seaside town of Margate.
Dreamland will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service Now in 2023.
The Pillowman begins at the Duke of York’s Theatre on June 10 2023 and finishes on September 2 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.