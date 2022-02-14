Manhunt launched for sex offender who ‘presents danger’ to women and children
Paul Robson absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Sunday.
A police manhunt has been launched for a convicted sex offender who “presents a particular danger to women and young children”.
Paul Robson, who is serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault, absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire and was reported missing at around 7am on Sunday, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force has urged people not to approach the 56-year-old as he “can cause real harm to anyone he comes across”.
Newcastle-born Robson was jailed at Oxford Crown Court in 2000 after he entered a woman’s home through a cat flap before tying her up, putting a pillow case over her head, and brutally assaulting her while holding a knife to her throat.
He had only been released from prison three weeks before the attack and was on licence – with the sentencing judge describing him as a “menace to females”.
Robson, who walked out of HMP North Sea Camp in Boston is described as a white male with a bald head, a long goatee beard and is of a slim build.
Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of inquiry.
“He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.
“Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.
“If you see Robson, please do not approach him, and do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 999 immediately.
“We are really grateful for all the shares so far and rest assured we will continue our efforts to find and arrest him. Thank you.”
Police have urged anyone with information or confirmed sightings of Robson to call 999.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.