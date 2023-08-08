Family of murdered 71-year-old say she will be ‘missed endlessly’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a 71-year-old woman who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to her, saying she will be “missed endlessly”.

Christine Emmerson was found dead at a property in Kirk Close, West Ashby, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

Shaun Emmerson, 50 and of the same address, has been charged with her murder.

She will always be missed endlessly because of her unrivalled love and devotion to her loving family. Family of Christine Emmerson

In a statement, released by Lincolnshire Police on Tuesday, Ms Emmerson’s family said: “In memory of a much loved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

“She will always be missed endlessly because of her unrivalled love and devotion to her loving family.

“Her beautiful smile will never be forgotten. She will always be in our hearts.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Emmerson appeared at Lincoln Crown Court and was told that he will face trial on February 12 next year.

He was remanded in custody until a plea hearing to be held at the same court on October 20.