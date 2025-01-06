Major incidents declared in Midlands as flooding hits UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Major incidents have been declared in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire after rain brought severe flooding in the Midlands on Monday.

Firefighters in Leicestershire rescued 59 people on Monday, while authorities in Lincolnshire warned conditions could deteriorate overnight as water iced over.

In North Yorkshire, police said the body of a man had been recovered on Monday from an area of flooding in Beal, near Eggborough and Knottingley.

Officers believe he entered the water on Saturday or Sunday.

Police said the man has been formally identified, but efforts to trace his next of kin were ongoing, adding that there are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The incidents come as wintry conditions continued to disrupt travel and close schools, with yellow warnings for snow and ice in force across large parts of the UK.

In England, the Environment Agency had 193 flood warnings in place across England at 5.45pm, meaning flooding is expected, and another 306 flood alerts indicating flooding was possible.

At a Lincolnshire primary school, parents were told to stay away until the end of the day, with fire brigade vehicles ready to carry children through the flood waters.

In a message to parents posted on social media, Edenham Church of England School said: “We would like to assure parents that the school and ground have not been affected and all children are safe.”

Judi Beresford, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service’s assistant chief fire and rescue officer said: “Flooding poses a serious risk to lives and property, and we urge everyone to take these warnings seriously.”

In a separate statement, the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum said: “We have declared a major incident in Lincolnshire in response to the adverse weather over the past few days.

“We expect to see conditions worsen overnight as surface water ices over and conditions on both treated and untreated roads will be very icy and pose a risk.”

The Prime Minister also urged the public to follow advice from the emergency services, thanking them for their work and saying his “thoughts are with all those affected”.

In the Commons, environment minister Emma Hardy told MPs flooding was “a personal priority” for her, adding that the Environment Agency was particularly concerned about Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire.

Warning of further “localised” flooding to come over the next 24 to 36 hours, she pledged to overhaul the Government’s approach to funding flood defences “to ensure the challenges facing businesses and rural and coastal communities are taken into account when delivering flood protection.”

Further north, Northern Powergrid said more than 27,000 homes across Yorkshire and the North of England had lost power during the cold snap, with 100 customers still without power by Monday lunchtime.

Elsewhere, National Resources Wales had 16 flood alerts and one flood warning in place, while the Met Office warned that snow and ice was set to cause more disruption in large parts of Scotland.

Sunday night was the UK’s coldest of the winter so far, with a temperature of minus 13.3C recorded in Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands, between Ullapool and Inverness.

Hundreds of schools were closed on Monday, in areas including Lancashire, Yorkshire and north-east Scotland.

The Met Office advised people to be “prepared” for snow.

A warning for snow and ice is in place across most of south-west England and Wales, and parts of north-west England and the West Midlands, between 5pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday.

The same warning is in place for western and northern parts of Scotland between 4pm on Monday and midday on Tuesday, and in Northern Ireland between 3pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday.

There is a separate warning for snow in southern England on Wednesday from 9am until 11.59pm.