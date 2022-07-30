Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Images released of man following fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

Lincolnshire Police have shared four images of the man.

Laura Parnaby
Saturday 30 July 2022 11:20
Handout CCTV image issued by Lincolnshire Police of a man they want to question over the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
Handout CCTV image issued by Lincolnshire Police of a man they want to question over the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man following the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte.

Lincolnshire Police released four CCTV images of the man and warned anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

The force added that two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released with no further action.

CCTV image of a man police are seeking to identify over the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “Our officers have been working round the clock on this investigation, and the public’s help may prove crucial.”

Recommended

Speaking about the CCTV images, he said: “These are very clear images of a man we want to speak to, so I’d urge anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“If you see him, do not approach him but immediately call 999.

“This is a particularly tragic case and I’d like to reassure the public that we have a huge amount of resources dedicated to the investigation.

CCTV image of the man police are urgently seeking in connection with the suspected fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

“We continue to provide support to the family of Lilia, as they grieve following this unimaginable loss.”

Lilia was found on Fountain Lane in Boston at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Incident 419 of July 28.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in