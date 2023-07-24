Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with murdering woman whose body was found in church grounds

Paul Neilson, of no fixed abode, is accused of killing 26-year-old Colette Law.

Matthew Cooper
Monday 24 July 2023 08:10
Colette Law, whose body was found in the grounds of a church in Spalding on July 17 (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
Colette Law, whose body was found in the grounds of a church in Spalding on July 17 (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

A man has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old woman whose body was found in a tent in the grounds of a church.

Lincolnshire Police said Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address, will appear before magistrates in Lincoln on Monday, accused of killing Colette Law.

The victim, originally from Greenock in Scotland, was found dead on Monday July 17 in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church in Spalding.

Lincolnshire Police has said officers are working with Police Scotland to support her family.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in