What the papers say – December 19

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Widespread strike action in the lead-up to Christmas dominates the papers on Monday.

The Daily Mirror leads with union warnings that the Tories are “risking lives” in refusing to hold talks on nurses’ pay.

The Daily Express reports nursing unions are willing to make a compromise on pay demands in order to bring the strikes to an end.

The Daily Telegraph says the action means elderly patients who are fit to be released from hospital are likely to be stuck there over Christmas.

Metro leads with the head of Britain’s armed forces warning the Government his personnel are not “spare capacity” to use during strikes.

Ahead of ambulance staff strikes this week, paramedics have warned ambulance delays are costing lives, according to the i.

The Daily Mail carries “outrage” at Gary Neville’s comments comparing striking UK workers with migrant labourers in Qatar.

The Independent reports Britons have been warned rising Covid-19 cases could result in 10,000 people in hospital with the virus by the end of the year.

The Times says Border Force strikes are set to “wreak havoc” on holiday travellers.

The Sun leads with Argentina’s World Cup victory over France.

Burmese factory workers who produced jeans for Tesco report being trapped in “effective forced labour”, according to The Guardian.

The Financial Times reports Covid-19’s rapid spread through China’s biggest cities has lead to widespread illness and business disruption.

And the Daily Star says vets have warned dogs can overheat if they share their owners’ bed.