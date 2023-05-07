In pictures: Crowds fill castle grounds for Coronation Concert

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of people have gathered at Windsor Castle for a star-studded concert to celebrating the coronation.

Here are some of the key images from the Coronation Concert extravaganza.

The King and Queen were among those in the royal box to see stars such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on the giant stage.