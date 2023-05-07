Jump to content

In pictures: Crowds fill castle grounds for Coronation Concert

Singers including Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were among the star-studded Windsor Castle line-up.

Pa Reporters
Sunday 07 May 2023 21:07
Thousands watch the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thousands of people have gathered at Windsor Castle for a star-studded concert to celebrating the coronation.

Here are some of the key images from the Coronation Concert extravaganza.

The King and Queen were among those in the royal box to see stars such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on the giant stage.

