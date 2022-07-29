Jump to content
William will be at Wembley to see Lionesses take on Germany in Euro final

England will play Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday.

Tony Jones
Friday 29 July 2022 17:04
The Duke of Cambridge at Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Edinburgh, during a visit to see the ‘The Changing Room’ programme launched by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in 2018 and is now delivered in football clubs across Scotland. Picture date: Thursday May 12, 2022 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge will join the crowds at Wembley Stadium to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, Kensington Palace has said.

William, who is president of the Football Association, tweeted his congratulations to the Lionesses and said the “entire country is so proud” of them after they beat Sweden to book their place in the final.

The country is gearing up for the major sporting event on Sunday that has seen the women’s national team garner support with their exciting displays on the pitch.

William with England defender and captain Leah Williamson during a visit to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton-on-Trent (Paul Ellis/PA)
William’s children have joined him at recent high-profile events such as the Wimbledon Men’s tennis final and celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and there is speculation Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte could be in the royal box for the final.

Posting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, William said after England’s emphatic semi-final win on Tuesday: “Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.”

William hailed the women of England’s squad as “trailblazers” when he visited them at St George’s Park, the FA’s national training complex at Burton-upon-Trent, in June.

The Duke was presented with England shirts bearing the names of each of his children (Paul Ellis/PA).
He told the players: “I will be keeping an eye on what you’re doing and be watching the games with the children, and I’ll try to come along where I can to give my support.”

During the visit England captain Leah Williamson presented the duke with three England shirts bearing the names of his children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

As William thanked the players, he said: “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she’s really good in goal! She said please tell them that. Budding star for the future!”

