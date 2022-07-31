Jump to content
In Pictures: Glory for England as Lionesses beat Germany

Celebrations broke out across the country after the Euro 2022 victory following a tense period of extra time.

Pa Reporters
Sunday 31 July 2022 20:15
Fans celebrate the final whistle in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality as substitute Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark.

Eight-time champions Germany had equalised with 11 minutes of normal time remaining through Lina Magull, and the game looked on course for a penalty shoot-out until Kelly’s effort fired Sarina Wiegman’s side to glory.

England celebrating victory (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
Leah Williamson lifts the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 trophy (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

England head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Meanwhile, fans across the country joined in the historic celebrations at the final whistle.

Fans celebrate at Aylesbury United WFC (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)
Celebrations in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Fans in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

(Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
A capacity crowd during the Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

