Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Government approach to devolution ‘offensive and wrong’, says Nandy

The shadow communities secretary said ministers had forced areas to compete ‘Hunger Games-style’ for ‘crumbs from the table’.

Christopher McKeon
Monday 26 September 2022 19:54
Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy was speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy was speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour’s Lisa Nandy has attacked the Government’s approach to devolution as “offensive and wrong”, saying local areas needed “German-style” autonomy.

The shadow communities secretary said devolution deals were “pretty offensive” and local areas should be able to choose their own way instead.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party conference on Monday, Ms Nandy said: “We have got this situation where the Chancellor sits in Whitehall and draws lines on a map and he labels some places functional economic areas, which presumably means other places are not.

In any democracy worth its salt we have the right to choose our own governance arrangements

Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy

“He creates chances for some places and choices in those places and not for others and then tells communities they should be grateful and they should accept it.

Recommended

“In any democracy worth its salt we have the right to choose our own governance arrangements.”

She added: “Our political arrangements, our governance arrangements surely have to reflect our own sense of identity. They have to reflect economic geography.”

Instead of making decisions from Whitehall, Ms Nandy said a Labour government would ask local areas to list the powers they needed and these would be “repatriated”.

She also criticised the Government’s approach to levelling up, which she said resulted in small pots of money being handed out “Hunger Games-style for mayors and councils to compete over crumbs from the table”.

She added: “It offends me deeply that young people in Bolton now have the right to get on a bus to the places, the apprenticeships that they need, and to see friends and family because some government minister decided he liked the cut of Andy Burnham’s jib, but yet in Barnsley those young people don’t have those same rights and those same powers.

“It’s offensive and it’s wrong and we are going to set that right.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in