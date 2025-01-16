Tories are amplifying conspiracy theories of foreign billionaires, says Nandy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Tories are amplifying the “noise and conspiracy theories” of foreign billionaires, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said.

Ms Nandy heard that attempts to “throw off public discourse do not have Britain’s best interests at heart”, and was asked if the Government is “taking the threat of foreign disinformation seriously”.

In recent weeks tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has used his social media platform X to wage an online campaign against the Government over the issue of grooming gangs.

The South African-born billionaire has accused the Prime Minister of being “complicit in the rape of Britain” over his record as a former director of public prosecutions, and called safeguarding minister Jess Phillips a “rape genocide apologist”.

He has also asked his 212 million followers whether America should “liberate” the UK from its “tyrannical government”.

In light of Mr Musk’s comments, a spokesperson for Kemi Badenoch said she condemns the abuse directed at Ms Phillips but the Tory leader remains a fan of the billionaire’s work.

During Culture, Media and Sport questions in the Commons, Labour MP for Stratford and Bow Uma Kumaran said: “In the past few weeks, we have seen the spread of disinformation using online platforms and the proliferation of misinformation on an industrial scale.

“Attempts to destabilise the Government and throw off public discourse do not have Britain’s best interests at heart.

“I have been contacted by multiple constituents in Stratford and Bow who, like me, are deeply concerned about the unchecked ability of foreign billionaires to impact British democracy and news and as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I have heard witnesses talk about the impact on this globally.

“What assurances can the minister provide my constituents that the Government is taking the threat of foreign disinformation seriously?”

Ms Nandy replied: “She mentions foreign billionaires. Unlike the party opposite we have no intention of conducting government by social media. While they amplify the noise and conspiracy theories, we are cracking on with delivering for people in the real world, where most of us spend our time.”

Earlier, Ms Nandy said the Government takes encouraging reliable sources of news “very seriously”.

She said: “I’ve already started initial discussions with the BBC about the charter review and the future of the licence fee.

“We are also working closely with local media on a local media strategy. We saw the importance of local news over the summer in tackling disinformation during the riots and civil unrest.

“We are determined to provide a level playing field for local and regional newspapers to ensure that they can continue to thrive.”

Elsewhere in the session, shadow culture minister Saqib Bhatti warned Chancellor Rachel Reeves not to balance the books “on the backs of” young people “in a desperate attempt to save her job”.

He said: “When the Secretary of State cancelled national citizenship service and then announced a consultation on the national youth strategy, she stood at the despatch box and started to lay out her intentions for funding for that strategy, that was over two months ago.

“Since then, the cost of borrowing has reached its highest point since 1997 and it’s quite clear that significant spending cuts are under way.”

Ms Nandy said the discussion was “getting a little bit tired” and urged members to get “back to youth” which “should be the focus of this House”.

She added: “We’ve already announced £100 million of dormant assets funding that will be dedicated to the provision of services, facilities and opportunities for young people.

“We’re allocating over £85 million of capital funding in 2025/26 that will create fit-for-purpose welcoming spaces for young people, including the new better youth spaces fund. We are being driven by the needs of young people.”