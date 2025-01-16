Ipswich music ecosystem a ‘model’ for towns after Sheeran success – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ipswich’s live music “ecosystem” could become a model for towns elsewhere after Ed Sheeran’s chart-topping success, the Culture Secretary has said.

Taking questions at the despatch box on Thursday, Lisa Nandy warned MPs that “talent is everywhere but opportunity is not” as she promised “change”.

Culture ministers also faced questions about the future of small music venues.

Sir Chris Bryant warned that his department is prepared to “go statutory” and set up a levy on large arenas if they fail to support smaller venues voluntarily.

Ms Nandy told the Commons: “Talent is everywhere but opportunity is not, and we’re determined that that is going to change.”

She visited Ipswich in Suffolk last year with Mr Sheeran, whose number one hit singles include Shape Of You and Eyes Closed.

The Culture Secretary described “an entire ecosystem through from equipping young people with those skills and that love of music at school, all the way through to being able to perform at smaller live music venues, larger live music venues and get the skills that they need to work in the music industry”.

She added: “That is a model that we would like to replicate around the country.”

Ms Nandy said her department is drafting a 10-point plan for the music industry, which would “probably be about 100 points” once it is finished.

Chris Vince, the Labour MP for Harlow in Essex, said: “Every young person deserves the opportunity to experience the magic of music.”

He had asked the Culture Secretary to say what the Department for Culture, Media and Sport is doing to “ensure that young people get the opportunity to discover their talent wherever they come from”.

Jayne Kirkham, the Labour MP for Truro and Falmouth in Cornwall, had earlier asked about support for small music venues, adding: “I’m pleased to hear that the minister is considering a scheme for large venues to contribute takings to smaller venues.”

She asked: “Would you consider a mandatory scheme? What would be the timeline?

“And could you confirm that the business rates scheme from 2026 will be formulated to support those small venues?”

Sir Chris replied: “If it doesn’t happen voluntarily, will we go statutory? Yes, the answer is yes. But I’m very hopeful that we will have a voluntary scheme up and running.

“I’ve already spoken with the industry and I think we’re moving in that direction.”