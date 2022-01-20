Man charged with murder of Natasha Melendez in Lisburn
She was killed in her home on March 23 2020,
A man is to appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Lisburn two years ago.
Natasha Melendez, aged 32 and formerly from Venezuela was attacked at her home in the Co Antrim city on March 23 2020.
On Thursday a 33-year-old man was charged with murder.
He has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court by videolink on Friday morning.
As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.