Man charged with murder of Natasha Melendez in Lisburn

A man is to appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Lisburn two years ago.

Natasha Melendez, aged 32 and formerly from Venezuela was attacked at her home in the Co Antrim city on March 23 2020.

On Thursday a 33-year-old man was charged with murder.

He has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court by videolink on Friday morning.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.