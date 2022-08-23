Olivia Pratt-Korbel shooting timeline: How horror in Liverpool unfolded
Here, the PA news agency sets out the timing of events leading up to Olivia’s death.
On Monday evening, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed when a gunman forced his way into her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool.
She is not believed to have been the intended target, with the attacker chasing a 35-year-old man to the house and firing with “complete disregard” for its inhabitants.
Despite being rushed to a children’s hospital by police, Olivia died of her injuries in what officers have branded a “shocking and appalling” crime.
Here, the PA news agency sets out the timeline of events leading up to Olivia’s death:
– At about 10pm, a gunman in dark clothes and balaclava fires at two men walking in Kingsheath Avenue
– Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, opens her front door after hearing the shots. One of the men, 35, runs to her and pushes his way inside to escape
– He is chased by the gunman, who puts his hand through the doorway as Cheryl attempts to ram it shut
– The gunman fires into the house. A bullet passes through Cheryl’s wrist and hits Olivia, who is standing directly behind her, in the chest
– He fires twice more at the man before fleeing on foot through the front door
– The man, who has been repeatedly shot in his upper body, is collected by friends in a black Audi. They take him to hospital as the mother and daughter lie wounded
– Police officers arrive at the house and rush Olivia to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she dies
– Cheryl is taken by paramedics to Aintree Hospital and treated for her gunshot wound
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.