Listeners think some accents sound guiltier than others, study suggests

Speakers of some accents perceived as working class including from Liverpool, Newcastle, Bradford and London risk being stereotyped as more likely to have committed a crime, a study suggests.

Researchers asked 180 participants to listen to recordings of 10 male voices with different accents and rate a series of statements on social traits and behaviours.

The accents were: Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Newcastle and standard southern British English (SSBE), also referred to as RP.

Participants who listened to the accents were asked to rate statements about behaviours for them, including “drive dangerously”, “physically assault someone”, “shoplift”, “touch someone sexually without consent” and “vandalise a shop front”.

Our findings bring into sharp focus the disadvantage that speakers of some accents may still face in the criminal justice system Alice Paver, of Cambridge University and lead author

The study indicated that the Liverpool and Bradford accents were perceived as most likely to behave in criminal ways.

Researchers noted there was significant correlation between accents rated as working class and perceived likelihood to commit crimes.

Received pronunciation (RP) was perceived as the highest status accent and least likely to commit crimes overall, with the exception of a sexual offence.

Lead author Alice Paver, of Cambridge University, said: “This may indicate shifting perceptions of the ‘type’ of man who can and does commit sexual offences.”

The voice samples used in the study were constructed in a similar way to those used in voice ID parades, aiming to reflect how a juror or earwitness would experience them in the criminal justice system.

As things stand, listeners think some accents sound guiltier than others and we should all be concerned about that Alice Paver, of Cambridge University and lead author

“Our findings bring into sharp focus the disadvantage that speakers of some accents may still face in the criminal justice system,” said Ms Paver, from Cambridge’s Phonetics Laboratory.

“Voices play a powerful role in the criminal justice system and police officers, lawyers and juries are all susceptible to judging voices based on stereotypes, whether they’re aware of it or not.

“As things stand, listeners think some accents sound guiltier than others and we should all be concerned about that.”

Non-English accents, in particular from Belfast and Glasgow, were rated significantly less likely to behave in criminal ways than almost all other accents.

They were also thought most likely to “stand up for someone being harassed”.

The London and Liverpool accents were rated most likely to touch someone sexually without consent, but they were very closely followed by the RP accent.

Participants thought the RP accent was more likely to commit a sexual assault than any of the other offences tested.

“This finding simultaneously undermines certain traditional stereotypes about both higher status and working-class men,” said Ms Paver.

The Glasgow and Belfast speakers were thought the least likely to commit this sexual offence.

Previous studies have found that the Newcastle accent rates highly for traits such as friendliness, but this study recorded less positive ratings for kindness, honesty, friendliness and trustworthiness.

By contrast, the Birmingham accent, which has rated poorly in previous research across these measures, performed better than Bradford, Bristol, Liverpool, London and Newcastle in this study.

“Although relatively stable over time, language attitudes can change,” Ms Paver said.

“This might be the case for the Birmingham and Newcastle accents.

“But previous studies have often asked people what they think of an accent label whereas we played them an actual voice.

“That’s a very different stimulus so we’re not surprised people reacted differently.”

The study contributes to a project that aims to improve the interaction of the criminal justice system with the use of earwitness evidence.

The research, in collaboration with Nottingham Trent University, is published in the journal Frontiers in Communication.