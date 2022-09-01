Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at local Liverpool comedy club
The US comedian has faced accusations of transphobia over jokes involving trans people.
Dave Chappelle has made a surprise guest appearance in a local Liverpool comedy venue.
The US comedian, who has recently faced criticism over jokes involving transgender people, appeared at Hot Water Comedy club in Liverpool on Wednesday evening.
Taking to the stage at the intimate gig, Chappelle performed a set that lasted several hours.
It comes the day before he begins a short arena tour in the UK with fellow comedian Chris Rock.
The pair are due to perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, before two dates at London’s O2 Arena.
Chappelle is also taking part in a special tribute concert in memory of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.