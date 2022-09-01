Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at local Liverpool comedy club

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Dave Chappelle has made a surprise guest appearance in a local Liverpool comedy venue.

The US comedian, who has recently faced criticism over jokes involving transgender people, appeared at Hot Water Comedy club in Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Taking to the stage at the intimate gig, Chappelle performed a set that lasted several hours.

It comes the day before he begins a short arena tour in the UK with fellow comedian Chris Rock.

The pair are due to perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, before two dates at London’s O2 Arena.

Chappelle is also taking part in a special tribute concert in memory of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3.