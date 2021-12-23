Funeral for Liverpool schoolgirl Ava White to be held

Ava White died after she was stabbed in the city centre on November 25.

Isobel Frodsham
Thursday 23 December 2021 02:45
Ava White died of her injuries in hospital (Merseyside Police/PA)
Ava White died of her injuries in hospital (Merseyside Police/PA)

A funeral for a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death following a Christmas lights switch-on is due to be held in Liverpool

Ava White died after she was knifed in the city centre on November 25.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack at about 8.30pm, but later died from “catastrophic injuries”, police said.

Balloons are released at the vigil for Ava earlier this month (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The funeral is being held at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral at 10am on Thursday.

Following Ava’s death, her father Robert Martin said the family were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police he said: “We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time.

“Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations.

“As Ava’s family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

Flowers were left near the scene in Liverpool city centre where the 12-year-old died (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hundreds of people paid tribute to her at a vigil earlier this month, and flowers and balloons were left in the city centre in her memory.

At the opening of her inquest into her death last week, senior coroner for Liverpool Andre Rebello said she was stabbed in the neck.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in February.

