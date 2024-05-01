Man in critical condition after serious assault in Liverpool

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after a serious assault in Liverpool on Tuesday night, police said.

Merseyside Police said at around 9pm on Tuesday the man was assaulted on Temple Street in Liverpool’s city centre before he was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a section 18 assault. He remains in police custody.

A third man fled the scene with police attempting to locate him.

Police said they believe the assault is linked to an earlier incident involving three men at the Poste House bar on Cumberland Street.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Kev O’Rourke said: “This was a vicious assault that has sadly left a man in hospital in a critical condition.

“A man has been arrested and our investigation is in the very early stages as we look to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“Several police cordons remain in place and officers are in the area to speak to potential witnesses and carry out CCTV inquiries,” Mr O’Rourke added.

“If you have any information about this incident, please let us know as a matter of urgency. If you live in the area or were driving past at the time of the incident, please review your CCTV or dashcam footage to see if you captured anything that you think could help our inquiries.”