Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two more men charged with murder of Ashley Dale

Ms Dale was found with a gunshot wound on August 21 2022.

Gwyn Wright
Monday 13 February 2023 19:56
Ashley Dale (Family/PA)
Ashley Dale (Family/PA)

Two more men have been charged with murdering Ashley Dale in Old Swan, Liverpool last August.

Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook and Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road, Huyton, have been charged by Merseyside Police with murdering Ms Dale, who was found with a gunshot wound on August 21 2022.

She was taken to hospital but died soon after.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

It brings the number of people charged with the murder of Ms Dale, 28, to four.

Recommended

James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court accused of the council worker’s murder earlier this month.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in