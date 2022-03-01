Teenage girl seriously injured in Liverpool shooting

Luke O'Reilly
Tuesday 01 March 2022 20:56
Forensic investigators at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Forensic investigators at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A teenage girl has been seriously injured in a shooting incident in Liverpool.

Police attended the scene on Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth following reports of gunfire and that a girl had been injured.

The teenager was taken to hospital and is in a “serious condition”, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

Shortly after the incident, a man in his 20s attended hospital with a gunshot injury to his hand.

The incident took place in the area of Upper Warwick Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police are investigating whether the injuries are linked.

Chief Inspector Col Rooney said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place and who was involved.

“While I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community we have a large police presence in the area carrying out a number of lines of inquiry and I would encourage people to come forward and tell us what they know.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Upper Warwick Street around 5.10pm this evening who saw or heard anything suspicious or thinks they have captured anything significant on their mobile phone, dashcam or Ring doorbell to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“There is no room for guns on the streets of Merseyside and we will do everything we can to find the person or people responsible for this incident and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to direct message @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously quoting log 647 of March 1.

