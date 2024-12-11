Lights go back on at library torched during riots

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The lights have gone back on at a library which was torched in riots – with other facilities across the country lighting up in solidarity.

Spellow Community Hub and Library in Walton, Liverpool, has been closed since August, when it was set alight as violent disorder broke out in the wake of the stabbings at a dance class in Southport, Merseyside.

More than £250,000 was raised to restock and repair the library following the damage, with contributions from children’s laureate Frank Cottrell Boyce and TV chef Nigella Lawson, and donations of books were also received – including a box from the Queen.

On Wednesday evening, ahead of the official reopening on Thursday, members of the community took part in a lantern procession leading to the library, where the lights were switched back on.

Across the country, 135 libraries, including the British Library in London, lit up in solidarity.

Leader of Liverpool City Council Liam Robinson said: “Spellow Library and Community Hub’s rebirth is testament to the spirit not only of this city but to the people across the country and beyond who reached out in support.

“I know that the library staff can’t wait to welcome back the local community and show them the work that has been done to restore this valuable resource.”