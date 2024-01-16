Jump to content

In Pictures: Snowy scenes bring delight and delays to parts of UK

Some drivers and passengers faced disruption but children enjoyed the wintry weather.

Pa
Tuesday 16 January 2024 15:18
A man pulls two children through the snow on a sledge at Camp Hill in Woolton, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

People in several parts of the UK woke up to snow on Tuesday, as the cold snap continued.

Forecasters warned of travel disruption as temperatures hovered around or below freezing for much of the country.

Other places in the north-west of England also saw a good covering of snow.

Animals quickly adapted to the wintry weather.

