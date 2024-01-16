In Pictures: Snowy scenes bring delight and delays to parts of UK
Some drivers and passengers faced disruption but children enjoyed the wintry weather.
People in several parts of the UK woke up to snow on Tuesday, as the cold snap continued.
Forecasters warned of travel disruption as temperatures hovered around or below freezing for much of the country.
Other places in the north-west of England also saw a good covering of snow.
Animals quickly adapted to the wintry weather.