Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pro-Palestinian activists stage sit-in at London’s Liverpool Street station

More than 500 people joined the protest.

Harry Stedman
Tuesday 31 October 2023 19:49
The protest was organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut (Sisters Uncut/PA)
The protest was organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut (Sisters Uncut/PA)

A group of pro-Palestinian activists have staged a sit-in at Liverpool Street station in London in protest at the Israel-Hamas conflict.

More than 500 people joined the protest at around 5.30pm on Tuesday to demand an immediate ceasefire to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and an end to arms exports to Israel.

Palestinian music and chants such as “ceasefire now” could be heard from the crowds at the sit-in, which was organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut.

Members from other activist groups including the Palestinian Youth Movement and International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network also spoke at the demonstration.

It comes after more than 200 people staged another sit-in on the concourse at London Waterloo station on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer resisted pressure from within his own party to call for a ceasefire in the conflict.

He instead urged both parties to agree to a humanitarian pause to allow aid in and people out of the war zone.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in