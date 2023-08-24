Man charged with murder of council worker who was shot in Liverpool

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with the murder of a council worker who was shot in the back garden of her home.

Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, was charged with the murder of Ashley Dale, who was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21 last year.

Fitzgibbon was arrested by the Spanish National Police and extradited from Spain, with the support of the NCA’s National Extradition Unit, on Thursday afternoon on a Trade and Co-operation agreement, Merseyside Police said.

Fitzgibbon, from St Helens, has also been charged with conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison, possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a Skorpion sub machine gun pistol and associated ammunition with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon namely a Skorpion sub machine gun and associated ammunition.

He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Sean Zeisz, 27, Niall Barry, 26, James Witham, 41, and Joseph Peers, 28, have been charged with Ms Dale’s murder and are due to stand trial on October 2.