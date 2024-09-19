Ground-breaking treatment helps rhinoceros recover from broken leg

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A team of specialist staff has carried out ground-breaking veterinary treatment to help heal a southern white rhinoceros’ broken leg.

The team of more than 10 vets – including specialist surgeons and anaesthetists, nurses, and animal keepers, as well as support staff – carried out the procedure for rhino Amara at Knowsley Safari park, Merseyside.

Amara began limping on her right, front leg earlier this year and received pain relief, rest and an assessment.

The Knowsley Safari team brought in specialist equine surgeons from the University of Liverpool to help with the diagnosis and carry out a procedure.

Radiographs confirmed the rhino had had a fractured ulna.

With no records or documentation existing worldwide for a rhino with this type of leg injury, the team used their expertise in treating horses and applied it to Amara.

The large team performed a lengthy operation with Amara under anaesthesia in her enclosure, including key-hole surgery of Amara’s “wrist”.

Senior Lecturer in Equine Surgery at the University of Liverpool, Dr David Stack, explained: “Amara’s operation is unlike anything we’ve experienced previously.

“We knew we could position the camera inside her joint, but due to the unprecedented nature of the procedure, we didn’t know how much room we would have to operate, or how much of the affected area we would be able to see.”

Amara wore a full limb cast to support her leg post-operation and stayed in her enclosure to minimise movement.

Knowsley Safari’s animal keepers provided a comfortable space by keeping her with mum Meru, covered the floor of her stall in rubber mats and straw, and provided plenty of mud.

Dr Stack said: “We were unsure if the cast would be strong enough and how Amara would cope with such a restriction on her limb.

“We hoped that she would accept it and that she would be able to move around, get down and, importantly, back up again but this was unchartered water.”

Eventually, Amara was on her feet again and able to enjoy life outdoors once more, graduating from a small paddock and to the open space of the park’s Safari Drive.

The surgical team injected Amara’s affected joint with platelet rich plasma, a solution derived from Amara’s own blood, to help with Amara’s ongoing healing.

Dr Stack concludes: “Treating Amara has been a truly ground-breaking veterinary journey incorporating many firsts which we will now document should another animal team encounter similar scenarios in the future, though we very much hope the notes are never needed.”

Amara’s birth in October 2022 was showcased on Channel 4’s Secret Life of the Safari Park.