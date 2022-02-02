Man charged in connection with death of Blair Gault in November
The 34-year-old is due to appear in court on Thursday.
A man has been charged in connection with the death of Blair Gault last year.
Mr Gault, 32, was found seriously injured on a footpath in Livingston West Lothian on November 16.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said that a 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday.
The force said that inquiries are continuing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
