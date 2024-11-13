Liz Kendall: ‘No tension’ over pension credit uptake in light of winter fuel cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There is no “tension” between plans to make savings from limiting winter fuel allowance to the poorest pensioners and more people taking up pension credit, Liz Kendall has signalled.

The winter fuel payment, worth up to £300, is being restricted to only those claiming pension credit from this winter, with the aim of saving the public purse £1.5 billion a year.

As more people apply for pension credit the savings will likely fall, but the Work and Pensions Secretary suggested she was comfortable with this as she appeared before a committee of MPs.

I would like every pensioner who is entitled to pension credit, up to £3,900, to get it Liz Kendall

Ms Kendall said she wanted to see a 100% take-up of pension credit “regardless” of how this impacted on the Government’s attempts to plug a hole in the public finances.

“I would like every pensioner who is entitled to pension credit, up to £3,900, to get it, yes,” she told the Commons Work and Pensions Committee.

Pressed on whether this would be the case regardless of costs to the Government, she added: “Regardless, because they are entitled to it. That is what I want to see.

“Now, I am not claiming I am going to give you a date, this is the time by which it is hard, but I am determined to do everything I can.”

Asked if there was a tension in Government about this, Ms Kendall said: “For me there is no tension because I think it is a scandal that over 800,000 pensioners, the poorest pensioners, are losing up to £3,900 in pension credit that they should be entitled to.”

She also hinted at an interest in reforming the pension credit application process, telling MPs: “I also know that over many years we have not been able to solve this because people, it is difficult to increase take up. People don’t want to claim, they feel a stigma or ashamed of claiming. The pension credit form is very long.

“We have got more people doing this online now but we have got to solve that and I think it should not be beyond the wit of man or even womankind to actually solve this problem which is why ultimately we have got to make this a much more automatic entitlement.

“So for me there is no tension because I am going to move heaven and earth to do what I can to stop that because it is not right.”

Ministers have faced criticism for slashing access to the winter fuel payment, with opposition MPs urging them to rethink the move.

The Social Security Advisory Committee, a group of independent experts who advise the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), has meanwhile said the savings from limiting the allowance to only the poorest pensioners are unclear and could be outdone by a rise in those seeking pension credit.

The DWP began publishing data for weekly pension credit applications after Rachel Reeves said in July she would limit the winter fuel allowance.

The figures showed a sharp uptick in the number of claims following the Chancellor’s announcement, with numbers remaining over ten thousand each week until publication ceased in mid-September.