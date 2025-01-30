Kendall promises sweeping reforms to sickness benefits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The welfare budget has to be put on a “more sustainable course”, Liz Kendall said as she warned the country could not keep meeting the “costs of failure”.

The Work and Pensions Secretary, who will set out sweeping reforms to sickness and disability benefits in the spring, said more people needed to be moved off welfare and into jobs.

Ms Kendall blamed the Conservative administrations for failing to control welfare spending.

She told the PA news agency: “We’re going to get the benefits bill on a more sustainable course – and it has to be, we cannot accept these costs of failure, failure for individuals, failure for businesses and failure for the economy.

“But the way to do this is to get more people into work through the reforms that we’re putting in place in our Jobcentres and through reform of the benefit system. And we’ll be bringing forward our green paper on reforming sickness and disability benefits in the spring.”

The £137.4 billion welfare cap set by the previous government for 2024/25 is on course to be exceeded by £8.6 billion.

The Work and Pensions Secretary told PA: “This is our inheritance from the Conservative government. And the Tories failed on welfare because they failed on work.

“We have got almost record numbers of people out of work due to long-term health problems. That’s terrible for them. It’s terrible for their living standards. It’s terrible for employers who want to recruit and it’s terrible for the public finances.

“So we need big reforms in the way that we work to get more people into those jobs, which will help bring the benefits bill onto a more sustainable footing.”

In her major economic growth speech on Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves promised “fundamental reform of our welfare system” including “looking at areas that have been ducked for too long like the rising cost of health and disability benefits”.