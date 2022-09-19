Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Australian TV presenters fail to recognise Liz Truss

The new UK prime minister drew blanks from Channel 9’s Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw.

Dominic McGrath
Monday 19 September 2022 16:42
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

An Australian TV channel failed to recognise Prime Minister Liz Truss, as she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of the Queen.

The mix-up happened on Australia’s Channel 9 as it was covering the funeral, attended by prime ministers and presidents from around the world – including Australian premier Anthony Albanese.

But it was the UK prime minister, admittedly only a few days in the job, who drew blanks from presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O’Leary arrive for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
(PA Wire)

The pair were commentating on the proceedings, when Ms Truss arrived with husband Hugh O’Leary.

Recommended

“Who is this?” Ms Grimshaw asks.

“No, hard to identify, maybe minor royals, members of the…. I can’t identify them,” Mr Overton responds.

“We can’t spot everyone unfortunately,” says Ms Grimshaw.

“They look like they could well be local dignitaries, it is hard to see, we are looking at the back of their heads mostly.”

The pair appear then to realise the mistake, with Mr Overton telling viewers: “I’m just told that was Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister in the distance that we could see, hopping out of that car.”

The mix-up inevitably prompted some mockery online, with the funeral in London beamed across TV screens in Australia and around the world.

Ms Truss became prime minister on September 6, replacing Boris Johnson after a summer-long leadership contest.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in