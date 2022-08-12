What the papers say – August 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The papers on Friday are led by the nation bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.

The Guardian says England is likely to be declared officially in drought today, with the i reporting the conditions “may last months”.

It comes as water companies have failed to meet targets for cutting household leaks and domestic use, according to The Independent.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with Liz Truss declaring she will not increase the windfall tax on energy companies to fund cost-of-living support.

Metro reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday attended crunch talks with industry bosses over the energy crisis.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star both criticise the Government and energy bosses for failing to emerge from the meeting with a solution.

The Daily Mail asks where the extra funding for the NHS is going, as waiting times for the service hit record highs.

The Financial Times carries comments from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, warning the Tory leadership contenders “not to interfere with City regulation”.

And The Sun leads with more revelations from Ryan Giggs’ court case, as the former footballer’s ex-girlfriend told police he cheated on her with 12 women.