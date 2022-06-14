Truss to do ‘whatever necessary’ to get Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner released

The Foreign Secretary has held talks with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, amid suggestions a prisoner swap could be negotiated.

Sam Blewett
Tuesday 14 June 2022 09:47
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is working to secure the release of Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is working to secure the release of Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has assured she will do “whatever is necessary” to secure the release of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

She told the families of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner the Government is “working flat out” to secure their release after their “sham” trial by a pro-Moscow proxy.

But Ms Truss was also forced to defend her previous support for Britons going to fight alongside the Ukrainian army, contrary to Foreign Office advice.

I can’t go into my discussions with the Ukrainians but I can assure the families we’re working flat out on this

Liz Truss

The Cabinet minister has held talks with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, amid suggestions a prisoner swap could be negotiated.

Recommended

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I will do whatever is necessary to secure their release.

“I’ve assured the families I will do what is most effective to secure their release and I’m not going to go into our strategy live on air.”

Liz Truss has been in contact with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (Chatham House/PA)
(PA Media)

She did not rule out negotiating directly with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic that handed the sentences to the two men who were fighting for the Ukrainian army.

But she said the “best route” to their release is dealing with Kyiv, adding: “I can’t go into my discussions with the Ukrainians but I can assure the families we’re working flat out on this.”

The Russians were holding Mr Aslin, 28, originally from Newark in Nottinghamshire, and Mr Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire while claiming they are foreign “mercenaries”.

But Britain and their families argue they were legitimate members of the Ukrainian army who accordingly should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention.

The two men have lived in Ukraine since before the invasion.

Ms Truss faced questioning for indicating in February, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, that she backed British nationals going to fight with Kyiv’s defending forces.

She had told BBC’s Sunday Morning programme it “is something people can make their own decisions about”.

“Absolutely, if people want to support that struggle I would support them in doing that,” she added.

But other ministers did not back the idea, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said there were “better ways” for Britons to help.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said there are better ways for Britons to help Ukraine than travelling there to fight with its defence forces (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

The official Foreign Office advice for Britons was also warning against all travel to Ukraine.

Recommended

On Tuesday, Ms Truss defended her previous remarks, saying: “We’ve always been clear that our travel advice is not to go to Ukraine and I was clear about that at the time.”

Reminded of her prior remarks, she insisted: “What I said though, is I also said the travel advice is not to go to Ukraine.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in