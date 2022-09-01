What the papers say – September 1
The cost-of-living crisis is a major focus of Thursday’s front pages.
The mastheads look at the UK’s spiralling bills and their consequences.
The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mirror all lead on the cost-of-living crisis, which the latter reports will cause three million more Britons to “fall into poverty trap”.
Tories are urging leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to “act fast” on rocketing energy prices, according to the i, while The Daily Telegraph reports Ms Truss may axe motorway speed limits.
Elsewhere, The Times reports on the “decline of (the) traditional UK family”.
German manufacturers have halted production in response to a surge in energy prices caused by a Russian squeeze on gas supplies, according to the Financial Times.
The Daily Express reports the Queen will appoint the next prime minister at Balmoral instead of London.
Metro and The Sun lead on the Ryan Giggs trial.
The Daily Mail reports a former murder suspect won custody of a neighbour’s child “by duping social workers”.
And the Daily Star says the HMS Prince of Wales broke down due to its propeller shaft.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.