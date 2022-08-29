What the papers say – August 29

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The front pages focus on “brutal” cuts in schools and hospitals, the possible end of cash and recycled water’s potential.

The i says Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss is under pressure to offer “energy help for all”, while The Times reports half of Conservative voters want the energy sector to be nationalised.

Schools and hospitals face making “brutal” cuts to pay energy bills due to rising costs, according to the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express covers fears by campaigners that millions of people will be cut adrift from the financial system due to a warning cash could be phased out by 2027.

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson will use his farewell message to push the cause of green energy, and the Daily Star advises its readers to “drink bog water” after the head of the Environment Agency advocated using recycled water to combat shortages.

A gathering of leading economic authorities in the US has warned central bankers will find it harder to root out high inflation in the coming years, according to the Financial Times.

New analysis of NHS data in The Guardian shows black and Asian people in England have to wait longer for a cancer diagnosis than white people.

NHS leaders have warned record bed-blocking is hampering efforts to battle the emergency care crisis, says the Daily Mail.

And The Independent cites charity Save the Children as saying billions will be cut from overseas aid projects unless the Government abandons rules diverting a quarter of funds to the costs of Ukrainian refugees in the UK.