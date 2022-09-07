What the papers say – September 7
Liz Truss dominates the nation’s front pages.
The nation’s papers are wholly led by Liz Truss officially taking the helm at No 10.
“We can ride out the storm” is the headline on The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Times as Ms Truss made her first speech as Prime Minister.
The slogan also adorns the front page of Metro.
The Guardian reports the new PM has vowed to solve the cost-of-living crisis with a plan to freeze energy bills, while the i says “the Truss era begins with (a) tax warning”.
The Independent leads with Ms Truss appointing the members of her Cabinet, with a former MP telling the paper of their fears it was amounting to a “cabinet of cronies”.
The Daily Mirror calls on the new Tory PM to “fix the Britain you lot broke”.
The Sun dedicates its front page to the moment Ms Truss met with the Queen at Balmoral.
And the Daily Star says Britain is “running out of clowns” due to visa problems stemming from the war in Ukraine.
