What the papers say – September 19
A newly released photograph of the late monarch is splashed across many of the papers.
The mastheads are firmly focused on the Queen’s state funeral.
The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror, Daily Star, The Sun and Daily Express all carry a newly released photograph of Her Majesty, taken at Windsor Castle in May.
The Times reports King Charles has said he is “deeply touched” by the public support shown in mourning.
World leaders are flooding into London to attend the funeral, The Guardian says.
The moment is a “turning point” for Britain, according to The Independent.
Elsewhere, the i says Prime Minister Liz Truss has gone “for broke” in an economy “gamble”.
And the Financial Times says US technology listings have suffered their “longest drought” for 20 years.
