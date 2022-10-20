Sturgeon: General election a ‘democratic imperative’ after Truss resignation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s First Minister has said a general election is a “democratic imperative” after Liz Truss announced her resignation with another prime minister to be in place within a week.

The Prime Minister announced on Thursday she would be standing down after less than two months in office, with a successor to be appointed in a week-long contest.

Following the Downing Street statement from Ms Truss, Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “ordinary people” who would be hit worst by the “utter shambles” at Westminster.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who told the BBC last week he believed the Prime Minister could win the next general election – said Ms Truss had made the “right decision”.

On Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately.

“It’s beyond hyperbole – & parody. Reality tho is that ordinary people are paying the price.

“The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now.

“A general election is now a democratic imperative.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford also pushed for an election, saying “people will accept nothing less”.

The Prime Minister left office without officially meeting with any of her devolved counterparts – about which the First Minister joked she would “wait for whoever will become the fifth PM (so far) during my time as FM” before scheduling a meeting.

The First Minister later told broadcasters that the Prime Minister’s early resignation was “probably inevitable from the moment she walked into Downing Street”, adding that the idea the Tories could unite behind another leader was “for the birds”.

She went on to take a swipe at the departing leader, saying “in the realms of political history, Liz Truss is going to be a footnote”.

The First Minister said reports that Boris Johnson may be plotting a return to No 10 were “ludicrous”.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the Prime Minister had “no other options” but to resign.

“I wish Liz Truss and her family well. No matter where you stand on her decisions as Prime Minister, politics can be very tough on people personally.

“She has made a difficult choice but it is the right decision. There were no other options after recent events.”

He went on to say the party must move swiftly to appoint her replacement.

“We must now move forward quickly with the election of a new leader and Prime Minister to restore stability for the good of the country,” he said in a statement.

“It is vital that the Conservative and Unionist Party unites and continues the hard work of getting the whole of the UK through the big challenges we face.”

That sentiment was echoed by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who said he was “sorry” to see Ms Truss go, adding: “However, she was clear that she was not able to deliver her mandate, and I respect her decision.

“What is important now is that the Conservative Party acts quickly to elect a new leader, one we can all get behind.

“The UK Government has acted swiftly to support families and businesses, to help people through the winter, in the face of very significant global challenges.

“There is much more to be done, and we need to unite and continue to deliver for people in our country.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “It is right that Liz Truss has resigned.

The next Tory leader will have no mandate to be Prime Minister - we need a general election now Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

“But, in truth, this entire Tory Government has to go.

“The next Tory leader will have no mandate to be Prime Minister – we need a general election now.”

Scottish Greens co-leader, and Scottish Government minister, Patrick Harvie, said the Prime Minister’s tenure was “a disaster and a farce”, saying it made the case for Scottish independence.

“It’s not just Liz Truss that is totally unfit for office. After inflicting Boris Johnson on the country, and then handing the country over to the dark money think tanks, it is clear that the whole of the Conservative Party represents a clear and present danger to Scotland and the whole UK,” he said.

“The Tories talk about the importance of stability, but, since the 2014 referendum, Scotland has endured four Tory Prime Ministers that we didn’t vote for and couldn’t remove. Whoever replaces Liz Truss will be the fifth.

“We can’t go on with wave after wave of Tory chaos.

“With independence, Scotland can take a different path and end this Tory circus for good. We can build a fairer, greener and better future as an independent country in Europe.”