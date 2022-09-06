Joe Biden vows ‘deepening of special relationship’ in message to Liz Truss
The US president congratulated the new Prime Minister on her appointment and will speak to her on Tuesday evening.
US President Joe Biden has congratulated Liz Truss on becoming Prime Minister and vowed to deepen the “special relationship”.
Just as Ms Truss finished her speech and formally entered Downing Street, the US president tweeted: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Liz Truss.
“I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.”
The White House confirmed that Mr Biden will speak to Ms Truss on Tuesday evening.
US press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in the White House: “He’s going to speak to her later today, this afternoon. He’s planning to call her to congratulate her, the new Prime Minister.”
Mr Biden’s tweet was the first public message since Ms Truss was elected as Conservative leader on Monday.
Ms Truss is expected to travel to the US later this month for the United Nations General Assembly, where she will be hoping for her first face-to-face meeting with the president.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.