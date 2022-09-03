Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Only 50/50 chance of keeping seat at next election, says Raab

Dominic Raab also rejected speculation that he could abandon the marginal seat for a peerage.

Dominic McGrath
Saturday 03 September 2022 20:09
Dominic Raab (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dominic Raab (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

Dominic Raab believes he has a “50/50” chance of losing his Esher and Walton seat at the next election.

Mr Raab has held his Surrey seat since 2010, but at the last election three years ago only just managed to see off a Liberal Democrat surge by a few thousand votes.

The Justice Secretary, who backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest and is not expected to retain a Cabinet position under Liz Truss, told the Sunday Telegraph: “I think it is a 50/50 race here.”

I don't want to go to the Lords at any point in my career

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab

Mr Raab also rejected speculation that he could abandon the marginal seat for a peerage, telling the paper: “First of all, I can tell you, I don’t want to go to the Lords at any point in my career.

Recommended

“I can rule that out.”

He said that he would campaign hard to keep the seat, but also said that the next administration would need to “steer the country through the inflation crisis”.

“You’ve got to have both of those things,” he said.

“A strong national headwind in your favour, and a strong local campaign. I can only personally guarantee one of those two. I’d like to contribute to both.”

He also said that he is “not expecting” to be offered a job in a Truss cabinet

“I’m not expecting, if Liz is prime minister, to be offered anything,” he said. “Not least given the briefing.”

Recommended

But he also suggested he would not turn down a role, if offered: “Why would I? I’m a grown up.

“Liz and I’ve written two books together. I count her as a friend.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in