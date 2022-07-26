Jump to content
Tory leadership debate halted after incident in the studio

The Foreign Secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying ‘oh my god’, as she walked off the stage.

Martina Bet
Tuesday 26 July 2022 18:56
Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

The TalkTV/Sun Tory leadership debate dramatically went off-air after an incident took place in the studio.

As Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were clashing once again over taxes, NHS funding and the economy in their second head-to-head televised debate, a loud crash interrupted the two Tory rivals.

The Foreign Secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying “oh my god”, as she walked off the stage.

Liz Truss during The Sun’s Showdown: The Fight for No10 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

The programme immediately went off-air, with a message appearing on the screen, saying: “We are sorry for the disruption to this programme.

Recommended

“We are working hard to fix the issue and will return to normal programming soon.”

A Sun spokeswoman said the debate was paused because of a medical issue.

“There was a medical issue, we hope to be back on air soon,” she said.

It is understood the debate’s host, TalkTV’s political editor Kate McCann, fainted during the debate.

Ms McCann was meant to appear alongside The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole, but he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today.

