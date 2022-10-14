Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – October 14

The PM has ’17 days to save to save her job’, according to ‘mutinous Conservative MPs’.

PA Reporter
Friday 14 October 2022 05:20
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

At the end of the working week the newspapers continue to be dominated by the under-pressure Prime Minister as she holds talks over rowing back key elements of her tax-cutting plans.

The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Express and the Financial Times say Liz Truss is preparing a new mini budget U-turn in the latest blow to her authority.

Recommended

The i adds that, at the time of going to print, it appeared those new U-turn talks would be taking place while the Chancellor was out of the country.

The Daily Telegraph has Kwasi Kwarteng insisting he is “not going anywhere” as Number 10 prepared to reverse a tax cut at the heart of his mini-Budget.

The Prime Minister “has 17 days to save her job”, according to “mutinous Conservative MPs”, the Daily Mail front page says.

The Daily Star covers the saga with an image of a lettuce and Ms Truss with the headline: “Which wet lettuce will last longer?”

Metro continues to cover the trial of the alleged “baby poisoner” nurse.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and The Sun both feature Gary Lineker: the first paper has the Match of the Day presenter saying he knows of two Premier League stars who are “very close” to coming out and called on them to do so amid the backdrop of the Qatar World Cup – where homosexuality is a crime punishable by seven years in jail. The latter paper says he is “furious” with a referee who is selling the £3 million match ball from Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal against England.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in