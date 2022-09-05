Thunderstorms and lightning predicted in London ahead of Truss’s speech

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

London and Balmoral Castle are predicted to be hit with thunder, lightning and rain on Tuesday as Liz Truss takes up her new role as prime minister.

The Met Office said thunderstorms are expected in the capital from midday onwards, with a chance of hail also bearing down on Westminster.

The weather could result in Ms Truss addressing the nation for the first time as prime minister on Tuesday afternoon inside No 10 rather than outside the Downing Street door, as is tradition.

Liz Truss is preparing to take office as the country’s next prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Scotland is predicted to have a drier start before showers break out later.

In Ballater, Aberdeenshire, where the Queen is due to meet Boris Johnson and Ms Truss for the prime ministerial handover at Balmoral, thunder, lightning and heavy rain is predicted from 11am onwards.

Buckingham Palace said Mr Johnson is due to arrive at the door of Balmoral at 11.20am on Tuesday for his audience with the Queen.

His departure will, as is the custom, be private and off-camera.

At 12.10pm, Ms Truss will arrive at the castle door ready for her audience, which is expected to last for around 30 minutes before she departs at around 12.40pm.

The new PM’s departure, as is the custom, will be filmed.

Boris Johnson as he made a speech outside 10 Downing Street after meeting the Queen and accepting her invitation to become prime minister in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

Ellie Wilson, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s going to be a showery day as it has been today, especially in London, with a risk of thunderstorms particularly through the afternoon from midday onwards.

“That’s continuing all the way until late afternoon, early evening. There’s a chance of hail too.

“In Scotland, a little bit of a drier start but cloudy tomorrow morning. There’s a slow-moving front that’s going to move northwards through the late morning in the afternoon, which will bring some rain and drizzle over the hills. There’s also going to be some showers as well throughout the day in Scotland.

“In London, temperatures-wise, it’s going to be 24C to 25C, still feeling quite muggy.

“In Scotland, highs will reach 18C to 20C.”

Yellow thunderstorm weather warnings are in place on Tuesday for the west and parts of the south-west of England and across the east and south-east of Wales from 2pm until 2am.

The forecaster says residents could see flooding, damages to buildings and loss of power as they face spray, standing water, hail and gusty winds.

Ms Wilson added that there is a “small chance” another yellow weather warning could be issued on Tuesday, but the location and timing is yet to be determined by meteorologists.