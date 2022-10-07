Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Mel C says current UK economic situation is ‘a flipping disgrace’

The Spice Girl said Prime Minister Liz Truss was girl power ‘in essence’ but that people were ‘worn out’ by the ongoing political turmoil.

Mike Bedigan
Friday 07 October 2022 23:44
Melanie C (Ian West/PA)
Melanie C (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Spice Girl Mel C has said Liz Truss represents girl power “in essence” but that the current economic situation in the UK is a “flipping disgrace”.

The pop star said there were people around the country that were “desperate”.

Speaking on Times Radio at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Mel C said she had declined to have her photo taken with the Prime Minister at a recent event.

Asked whether Ms Truss represented girl power, as a female leader, she replied: “You know, in essence. But I don’t want that to sound like that is my beliefs.

“It’s a very difficult time, as we all know, in the UK right now and I come from an area of the UK where lots of people struggle financially.

Recommended

“I try not to be political but in all honesty it’s… a flipping disgrace.”

Mel C acknowledged she was in a “very privileged position” but added that members of the public felt “just so worn out by it all” – referring to the current political turmoil.

“I can’t get up on my high horse and start saying things, but I think any person with any morals can see what’s going on isn’t right,” she said.

“I think we all feel just so worn out by it all and it concerns me what’s going to happen. People are desperate, what is going to happen?”

It comes after her fellow Spice Girl Mel B made a recent appearance at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, where she called for reform of the judicial system and shared her personal experiences of domestic abuse.

Mel B is a patron of the Women’s Aid charity and told crowds at a conference fringe event that more should be done to support survivors of domestic abuse.

Other famous faces passing comment on the Government include actor Brian Cox, who told Question Time audiences he did not trust Ms Truss as Prime Minister and that she was “the wrong person for the job”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in